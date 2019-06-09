How Often Should I Poop, and Other Toilet Topics

Let’s talk about poop. And gas. And why sometimes the two are more frequent or fragrant than usual. Giggle all you want, but knowing a little more about what’s going on (or coming out, rather)…

Let’s talk about poop.

And gas. And why sometimes the two are more frequent or fragrant than usual. Giggle all you want, but knowing a little more about what’s going on (or coming out, rather) down there may help you realize what’s “normal” and what should be brought to the attention of a physician. To help get the facts straight, U.S. News consulted with Robynne Chutkan, a Washington, D.C.-based gastroenterologist and author of “Gutbliss: A 10-Day Plan to Ban Bloat, Flush Toxins and Dump Your Digestive Baggage.”

Everybody poops.

And every poop is different. No. 2 can take a range of shades, sizes, textures and shapes — as shown (with images!) by the Bristol Stool Scale, which classifies seven types of feces. Why does your poop look the way it does? It often reflects your dietary habits, as Tamara Duker Freuman, an Eat + Run blogger and dietitian specialized in digestive disorders, explains in “What Your Poo Says About You.”

Pooping three times a day is normal — and so is pooping three times a week.

There’s a wide range for what’s “normal,” because, again, everyone is different. Go more than three days without a movement, and you’re likely constipated. This is a common, rarely serious problem that a well-balanced, high-fiber diet and plenty of fluids can help prevent and alleviate.

You should talk to your doctor about prolonged or painful constipation.

If the constipation lasts longer than a few weeks, is associated with pain or weight loss, or is disabling, see your doctor. The American Gastroenterological Association also advises you consult with a health care provider before trying laxatives.

Frequent, incomplete bowel movements can usually be attributed to diet.

Diet is typically the No. 1 factor in determining No. 2 consistency. “Smeary” stools, as Chutkan puts it (which often require several wipes), as well as incomplete, “stuttering bowel movements” (when you go once and then have to go again), can often be fixed by upping your fiber and fluid intake.

Foods determine the smell of poop.

While, true, your stool will never smell like roses — and wouldn’t that be unsettling if it did? — most can attest that some movements are more fragrant than others. Sulfur-rich foods like meat, seafood, yogurt and eggs will produce a more pungent poop, Chutkan says. So now you know.

Farts happen — probably more often than you think.

Some estimates have us passing gas an average of 12 to 20 times per day! Chutkan estimates that gas concerns are the most common reasons patients come to see her. “I tell them, ‘Look, everyone has gas,'” she says. Concerned with odor? A tweak in your diet may help, given that various foods such as cabbage and beans can produce smellier gas. Antibiotics can affect odor, too.

At some point, you should see a doctor about serious gas.

Chutkan says gas is really only a concern if it’s associated with abdominal pain, blood in the stool, weight loss, nausea or vomiting. If you experience these issues, she recommends seeing your health care provider.

Normal Poop and Farting Facts

Many people wonder about these common-but-sensitive digestive issues:

— Poop shades, sizes, textures and shapes often reflect your dietary habits.

— Going more than three days without a bowel movement likely means constipation.

— Constipation can be relieved with a well-balanced, high-fiber diet with lots of fluid.

— Prolonged, painful constipation should be discussed with your doctor.

— Smeary stools and ‘stuttering’ bowel movements may be fixed by boosting dietary fiber.

— Smellier poop can be caused by sulfur-rich foods such as milk, seafood, yogurt and eggs.

— Farts happen to most people — up to 20 times a day.

— Odor from passing gas gets stronger when you eat foods such as cabbage and beans.

— Tell your doctor about painful gas, blood in the stool, weight loss, nausea or vomiting.

More from U.S. News

Top Recommended Gas Treatments

Top Recommended Upset Stomach Remedies

Top Recommended Diarrhea Treatments

How Often Should I Poop, and Other Toilet Topics originally appeared on usnews.com