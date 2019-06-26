How Market Volatility Affects Women Investors

There is no doubt that women today are leading the way in many aspects of life. The majority of college graduates are women and more women are going on to earn doctoral degrees. Women are…

There is no doubt that women today are leading the way in many aspects of life. The majority of college graduates are women and more women are going on to earn doctoral degrees. Women are making up larger percentages of key business and government leadership. And conversations about female equality and empowerment remain top of mind for many.

Yet, when it comes to investments and finances, recent data is painting a surprising, less-than-positive picture.

Counter to what one would think, women are actually losing ground. According to the 2019 Women, Money and Power Study from Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America, women are experiencing a downward trend in several areas of their financial lives, with over half (57%) saying they wish they were more confident in their decision-making.

The biggest drop was in the number of women who say they are the breadwinner in their household — just 38% in 2019, down from 47% in 2016, and 60% in 2013.

In addition, fewer women say they have more earning power than ever before (42% in 2019 compared with 50% in 2016 and 57% in 2013) and fewer women say they are the CFO of their household (47% in 2019 compared with 51% in 2016 and 53% in 2013.

This downward trend is a bit puzzling, especially when you put it in the context of women’s rising social power. And while everyone’s financial situation is unique, there are a few overall trends that may shed some light on why women aren’t feeling financially empowered, and why more than half (57%) say they wish they were more confident in their financial decision-making.

The past year and a half has seen ongoing market volatility that may be concerning to some women (or anyone for that matter). The study found that women are feeling pessimistic about current market conditions, and 44% admit they are feeling anxious about the volatility in the market. Further, only 36% are ready to invest now based on current market conditions.

Watching your investments take major hits repeatedly isn’t likely to make anyone feel particularly good about their financial situations. While it’s not always fun, the age-old advice remains: in times of volatility, leave investments where they are and ride it out.

Another interesting finding is that fewer women report working with a financial professional. Only 25% of women say they currently have one, down from 30% in 2016. Even among those that are working with a financial professional, they are less likely to say they feel confident and prepared for their financial future.

One potential reason is that they are feeling left out of financial planning conversations. Of married/partnered women that are working with a financial professional, an increasing number say their financial professional treats their spouse/partner as the decision-maker (60% in 2019 compared with 51% in 2016).

Also, fewer single women who are currently working with a financial professional report that that person is their go-to source for information. This could be tied to the fact that single women are most likely to say they actively use financial technology, such as tools and calculators, to help with managing finances or investments, when compared with married, partnered, divorced or widowed women.

No matter your marital status, it’s important to find a financial professional that understands your unique position, and the financial planning and investment needs of women today.

Despite the drop in confidence and other key measures, more women say they are taking on at least some responsibility for managing their household’s long-term savings and investments (90% in 2019 vs. 86% in 2016).

With this increased responsibility, more women say they are setting financial goals for themselves, but have a hard time following through (28% vs. 22%). Fewer also report being good at saving for short-term goals (68% vs. 75%) or long-term goals (53% vs. 66%).

Setting and achieving goals — no matter how small — can be a good way to start to build that confidence up and get women on their way to financial empowerment.

As women continue their upward climb toward equality and empowerment across all aspects of their lives, finances should be a center point of the conversation. Learning more about money — in whatever way works best for you — is a great place to start. Find technology and apps that help you build your foundation and help you tune into your personal financial and investment strategy.

Another important aspect is talking about finances. In some cases, people may feel it’s a taboo subject, but talking about finances shouldn’t be scary whether it’s with friends, family, or your partner or spouse. Of course key to this is talking with a financial professional who understands your family dynamics and your specific needs and wants when it comes to money.

Building financial confidence takes time, and it’s certainly not easy. The first step is raising awareness of the issue, and then finding the right resources and support to put women on the path back toward financial confidence.

Disclosure: The Allianz Life Women, Money, and Power Study was commissioned by Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America via an online survey in April 2019 with a nationally representative sample of 900 women, ages 25-75, with household income of $30,000/year or higher. Some questions were resurveyed from the 2013 and 2016 Allianz Women, Money, and Power Studies.

