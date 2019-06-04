How a 1980 Australia Case First Put Public Attention on Dingoes

BRISBANE, Australia — About 3,000 kilometers (about 1,860 miles) west of Fraser Island in Central Australia, a mother’s anguished cry almost 40 years ago both horrified and transfixed a nation. When Lindy Chamberlain screamed out…

When Lindy Chamberlain screamed out “A dingo’s got my baby!” at a campsite near Uluru — at the time called Ayers Rock — in August 1980, the hunting habits of dingoes were thrust into the spotlight. An initial search for 9-week-old baby Azaria Chamberlain was unsuccessful, beginning a long-running police investigation that would conclude only after a fourth and final inquest in 2012.

The focus initially was on a dingo’s capability. Could a dingo drag a small child from inside a tent? Various experts gave evidence that a dingo was unlikely to enter a tent and snatch a baby.

Attention then turned to the baby’s parents, Lindy and Michael Chamberlain. Lindy was charged and convicted of Azaria’s murder in October 1982, while Michael was convicted of being an accessory after the fact.

In February 1986, a search for a British tourist who fell to his death while climbing the rock unearthed the baby’s torn clothing near dingo lairs. Lindy Chamberlain was released from jail and their convictions were overturned in 1988. Lindy Chamberlain was paid 1.3 million Australian dollars (today about $900,000) compensation for false imprisonment, and a coroner ultimately ruled in 2012 that a dingo had taken and killed baby Azaria.

