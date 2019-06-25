202
House spending bill calls for more scrutiny of Trump hotel lease

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 5:19 pm 06/25/2019 05:19pm
A House committee hopes to pressure the federal government to take a closer look at constitutional issues surrounding President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel after an inspector general found earlier this year that the General Services Administration erred in not doing so.

In a report accompanying the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act of 2020, the House Appropriations Committee called on legal overseers in the GSA and Department of Justice to launch a formal legal review of the Trump Old Post Office LLC’s lease of the federally owned Old Post Office Pavilion at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

A January report from the GSA Inspector General said the GSA’s Office of General Counsel decided not to consider the constitutional issue of emoluments, which prohibit U.S. government office holders from accepting benefits or additional compensation beyond their salary, when it determined the Trump affiliate was in full compliance with the terms of its lease with the federal government.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

