Hospitality PR firm changes name, unveils new branding

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 28, 2019 2:33 pm 06/28/2019 02:33pm
Hospitality-focused public relations firm Polished Pig Media has changed its name to Sprouthouse and is unveiling a new branding platform that aims to better spotlight its array of services.

The company — which is scheduled to formally announce the change on Thursday — operates out of offices in Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville; New York; and Washington, D.C. It works with clients in those and other cities nationwide.

In Greater Washington, the company represents or has represented Little Sesame, Drink Company’s Columbia Room and Seventh Street NW pop-up bars, Little Red Fox and Sugar Fox bakeries, Reverie and others.  

Thursday’s unveiling includes the launch of a new website, at SprouthouseAgency.com.

Company founder Melany Robinson pointed to a crisis-management meeting with a group of attorneys as the point when the need for a new identity developed. A client was being called a pig, Robinson said, and the irony did not escape the lawyers…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

