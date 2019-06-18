Homecare for a Loved One With Alzheimer’s or Dementia

For most older adults, the idea of aging in place and staying at home for as long as possible is an attractive one. But the simple proposition of living at home can be made much…

For most older adults, the idea of aging in place and staying at home for as long as possible is an attractive one. But the simple proposition of living at home can be made much more complicated when your loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form or dementia.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are progressive neurological diseases that slowly rob people of their ability to care for themselves. What may start as forgetfulness or being occasionally tongue-tied can progress to a potentially dangerous situation where the person needs round-the-clock care.

But Alzheimer’s and dementia don’t worsen overnight, and many seniors can look forward to at least a few years before they need to consider making a move to an assisted living community or long-term care facility. During that time, most people say they’d like to remain in their own home for as long as possible. AARP reports that nearly 90% of seniors want to “age in place,” or stay in their homes for as long as possible as they age. And a Pew Research Center report found that 61% of adults aged 65 and older say they would stay in their home but have someone care for them if they could no longer live on their own. For seniors with dementia, finding the balance between safety and support at home can be a more challenging prospect than for people who don’t have cognitive deficits.

The good news is, though, that according to United Health Foundation’s 2019 America’s Health Rankings Senior Report — an annual report that looks at the state of certain health measures related to senior health in America — the options for getting the right in-home care have improved in many parts of the country.

The 2019 edition found that across the board, “seniors have increasing access to home-based care and support services that may help them continue to live at home,” in part because of an increase of 550,000 home health care workers between 2017 and 2018. That 21% rate increase per 1,000 adults age 75 and older means that there should be more options available locally, although not every state saw the same rate of increase. “Minnesota leads the way with 264 home health care workers for every 1,000 adults over age 75,” says Dr. Rhonda L. Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare National Markets. That measure stands in stark contrast to Florida’s 32 licensed home care workers for every 1,000 adults over age 75, she says. “There’s a really significant difference depending on the state, even though we’ve seen improvements across the board.”

What Is Home Care for Dementia?

While it seems that there’s a growing availability of home care services, there’s also a growing demand as America’s population is aging. And not all types of home care are the same. Home care for people with dementia can be more complex than for seniors without dementia, Randall says. “There are generally two big distinctions of service when we talk about home care. The first is skilled home care and the second is what we consider non-skilled care.”

Skilled care, Randall says, is “generally provided by higher level professions, like a registered nurse, a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, a wound care specialist, etc. And generally, those services are covered by Medicare Part A — the part that covers in-patient hospital stays and services at a skilled nursing or rehab facility.” Such care may include the services of someone who’s specifically trained in supporting people with memory issues or cognitive deficits.

Nonskilled care is a less formal categorization that typically isn’t covered by Medicare and often goes unpaid all together. This category can include hired help that comes into the home from an agency, or can fall to family members or friends who are looking after the senior on a volunteer basis. “This category is sometimes referred to as home- and community-based services and includes home health aides, personal attendants, home-delivered meals and other support services,” Randall says. “Often the home health aides are helping individuals with activities of daily living, such as taking a bath, getting dressed, preparing a meal, getting support in ambulating throughout the home or getting to the toilet.”

Although caring for a loved one with dementia at home can be more challenging, Dr. David Kagan, executive director of utilization management for L.A. Care Health Plan , says that staying in the home longer with dementia isn’t just possible, but also can be preferable in certain cases. “People with dementia benefit from familiarity and any changes to their surroundings leads to more confusion. In fact, home is the best place to stimulate the memory of a person with dementia.”

If you’re caring for a loved one at home, keep in mind some basic precautions. “People with dementia are more prone to wandering or incidental self-harm. They lose the ability to understand how to self-manage, and can often suffer from erratic moods and behavior. So additional care support is a must,” Kagan says. So-called “senior proofing” the home can help ensure that points of egress are appropriately locked and that your loved one is assisted when handling potentially dangerous appliances, such as the stove.

Who Provides Home Care for Dementia?

Home care for dementia can come in a variety of forms, from a family member to a visiting nurse and many other options across the spectrum of caregiving. Kagan says the specifics really “depend on the family, but people who are well-trained in dementia care would be ideal as they understand the progression of the disease. These caregivers focus on the likes and dislikes of the patient, and can adapt to the patient’s personality or moods which can be erratic. Trained caregivers know to incorporate activities in the patient’s day that will stimulate memory.”

Randall agrees that specialized training to help support the special needs of someone with dementia can be very useful. “It could be a formal caregiver or somebody who is specially trained, such as a home health care worker who has gotten additional training in the care for someone who has dementia. But often the most common providers of this care are informal, unpaid caregivers — friends and family. Often, they’re responsible for a lot of the activities of daily living,” she says. And there’s data on who these people tend to be. “Many of them are over the age of 65 themselves. Two-thirds of them are women and one-third are daughters. We know that having a daughter or daughter-in-law means someone will be more likely to be cared for in their home longer. We also know that about a quarter of those caregivers are in the sandwich generation. So not only are they caring for an older loved one with dementia, they’re also often caring for a child under the age of 18. The cost and the toll that takes on us as a nation is quite daunting,” she says.

Indeed, a 2017 survey from Caring.com found that “more than 4 in 10 family caregivers spend $5,000 or more annually on caregiving,” with nearly half of those caregivers relying on family funds to cover costs. Nearly 40% of respondents to the survey also said they spent more than 30 hours per week on caregiving, making caring for a loved one a near-full time job for many people who may already be struggling under the burden of caring for children and holding down a paying job. It’s a lot of responsibility for many caregivers to cope with, particularly as a senior with dementia progresses toward the later stages of the disease and needs more intensive care and support.

The toll this burden can take is why it’s so important that caregivers make sure to take care of themselves, too. “One of the really important things for caregivers, particularly the informal caregivers,” Randall says, “is making sure they have the support and training that they need, that they don’t neglect their own health and that they get some respite.” She recommends accessing local support services by seeking out your community’s area agency on aging — the National Association on Area Agencies on Aging offers online tools to find your local agency. “Every community has one. We call them the triple AAAs in geriatrics, and they have a very good understanding of all the resources that are available in the community where you live.” Connecting with your local organization can help you find resources from the state, county and philanthropic organizations you might not know were there. “Those area organizations on aging can really help you get that local support and piece together the team that’s going to care for your loved one.”

She also recommends calling your loved one’s health insurance carrier. For United customers, there’s a nursing support phone number on the back of the card you can call that will put you in touch with a case worker who can help you figure out your benefits and potentially if there are other resources you can access in helping to care for your loved one. “You may be eligible for a VA benefit that might provide hours of home-based services, and beneficiaries can get access to that support by calling the nurse line number on the back of their card,” Randall says.

When Is It Time to Move to a Care Facility?

While home care for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia is quite possible, in some cases it can become a bigger challenge than the family or a lone caregiver can manage. “Full-time care is taxing for the caregiver,” Kagan says, and “there is extensive burnout.” Also, as dementia progresses, remaining in the home might become too difficult or dangerous for the senior. In these instances, it may be wise to seek additional help or move your loved one into a community that can support their cognitive needs. In some cases, living in close proximity to other seniors can actually be a better option for helping a senior with cognitive issues.

Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, chief experience and memory care officer at Insp?r, a new senior living community in Manhattan that features a dedicated memory care program for seniors with dementia, says “you can recreate a lot in home care, in terms of the custodial things — bathing and medications. But the socialization piece that’s so important may be harder to duplicate.” And because socialization has been shown to be a critical component of care for people with dementia, in some cases it may be more logical, efficient and possibly even cheaper to place your loved one into a community that has the right resources to care for their dementia. “Families typically do exhaust all avenues,” she says, but when safety becomes an issue, it may be time to consider your options.

If it is time to place a loved one in an assisted living or long-term care facility, Tornatore-Mikesh recommends looking for a community that offers more than just the occasional bingo game or chair aerobics class. “There’s a difference between engagement and entertainment,” she says. For activities to have a cognitive impact, they must reach a person and stimulate what makes them unique. “It needs to be what makes every individual tick. That’s when you know the person feels nourished,” she says.

