Hogan blasts Dems, urges business leaders to join him in ‘battle’ for Maryland’s future

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blasted Democrats in the General Assembly and urged business leaders to help him stop lawmakers from implementing “failed policies of the past” during a scathing speech on Tuesday.

Hogan, a Republican in his second term as governor, highlighted his administration’s efforts to make Maryland more business friendly and to create jobs. But he also used to the speech to attack Democrats on issues like state spending, the minimum wage, transportation infrastructure investments and education.

Delivering his fifth “State of Business” address at a Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation luncheon, Hogan said the majority-Democrat legislature seems “hellbent” on stopping his administration’s progress and momentum. Maryland Free is the new name for what used to be Maryland Business for Responsive Government.

“The actions they are attempting to take threaten not only to bring our four years of progress to a screeching halt, but they could actually slam us into reverse and run…