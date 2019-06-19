Herndon cyber company nabs $40M led by California VC

Cybersecurity firm Expel picked up new venture capital financing Wednesday, securing $40 million in Series C funding in a round led by global investment firm Index Ventures. The San Francisco- and London-based venture capital firm,…

Cybersecurity firm Expel picked up new venture capital financing Wednesday, securing $40 million in Series C funding in a round led by global investment firm Index Ventures.

The San Francisco- and London-based venture capital firm, whose previous investments have included Dropbox and Etsy, helped boost Expel’s combined funding to $67.5 million. It comes more than a year after the Herndon company secured $20 million in Series B funding to expand on a business geared toward providing users more transparency in their cyber protections.

Others in the latest round included Battery Ventures, Greycroft, NEA, Paladin Capital Group and Scale Venture Partners.

Index partner Shardul Shah will join the board of Expel, a security operations center-as-a-service vendor.

Formed in November 2016, Expel investigates and remediates cyberthreats with a team of network analysts and proprietary technology that augments the security tools their clients already have on their networks, in effect doing the…