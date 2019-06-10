Here’s what’s likely replacing Tadich Grill on Pennsylvania Avenue

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood from Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is close to a deal to open in downtown D.C., years after it begun looking for space in the District proper. Eddie V’s is in…

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood from Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is close to a deal to open in downtown D.C., years after it begun looking for space in the District proper.

Eddie V’s is in late-stage negotiations to take over the Tadich Grill restaurant space on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, according to two sources familiar with the talks. The restaurant, which serves a menu of steaks and seafood, may also be taking the neighboring Au Bon Pain space.

The retail brokers representing the landlord, an entity affiliated with TIAA-CREF, declined to comment. We’ve reached out to Eddie V’s and will update this post if we hear back.

Tadich Grill, a spinoff of the San Francisco mainstay, opened in the former TenPenh space in 2015 to much fanfare, including attendance at its opening by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other politicians. It was expected to become a new power spot for Washington Democrats, but the restaurant never gained firm footing after the daughter of Tadich’s founders…