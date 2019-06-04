Here’s what 1,000 new units by the White Flint Metro might look like

Grand Park Development has earned preliminary approval for its $400 million, 1,000-unit mixed-use project slated for a site just south of Pike & Rose and west of the White Flint Metro station. The development, branded…

Grand Park Development has earned preliminary approval for its $400 million, 1,000-unit mixed-use project slated for a site just south of Pike & Rose and west of the White Flint Metro station.

The development, branded Grand Park, could break ground as early as 2020 if the county approves its site plans, the next step in the process, and other entitlements.

Grand Park “will contribute to the urban vision of the Pike District and the much-needed connectivity and infrastructure improvements,” Bradley Deckelbaum, a director with Grand Park Development, said in a statement.

The 5.9-acre, three-block site is generally bounded by Executive Boulevard, Old Georgetown Road and Grand Park Avenue, a road that runs through Pike & Rose. The property was home to VOB Saab, a mobile phone retailer and a Capital One bank branch.

The three-phase project is expected to include 110,000 square feet of new retail and restaurants across three new mixed-use buildings, ranging in height from 100 to 262…