Here are the winners of the 2019 RAMMY awards, honoring the best in D.C.-area restaurants

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 30, 2019 11:08 pm 06/30/2019 11:08pm
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington handed out its 37th annual RAMMY awards Sunday, naming Kyle Bailey of The Salt Line as chef of the year and The Source by Wolfgang Puck as top formal fine dining restaurant.

Roughly 100 nominees were culled to 30 winners, announced during the annual gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The awards honor the region’s restaurant industry, specifically restaurants that are members of the association in categories focused on food and beverage, service and more. Any RAMW member who met all category requirements was eligible for nomination. Food producers and others who serve the restaurant industry are also honored.

The voting public chose the winners in four categories: favorite gathering place, upscale brunch, casual brunch and favorite fast bites. Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl and the Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation received the Zeibert Capital Achievement Award, while the 2019 Milestone RAMMY awards went to The Bombay…

