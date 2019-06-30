Having Kids After Cancer

As cancers are detected and treated earlier, cancer patients are increasingly surviving and going on to lead healthy and relatively normal lives. As such, it has become more important than ever to discuss post-cancer fertility…

As cancers are detected and treated earlier, cancer patients are increasingly surviving and going on to lead healthy and relatively normal lives. As such, it has become more important than ever to discuss post-cancer fertility for those interested in starting families. For some patients, it can be difficult to imagine fertility after cancer, especially when many are told their diagnosis might affect or even prevent them from having kids later in life.

While it’s common to believe that there isn’t enough time to begin preservation prior to treatment, my goal is to help patients and doctors initiate the conversation about fertility preservation. By dispelling any myths and allowing more time for decision making, conception after cancer can become an easier discussion. Here are some proactive ways to figure out what fertility planning might mean for you or your loved ones.

Make Fertility Preservation a Priority

Talking about cancer is hard. Even after the American Society of Clinical Oncology mandated in 2006 that people of reproductive ages were to be counseled about fertility options prior to treatment, in 2012, only around 50% could recall bringing it up to their doctor. However, doctors have worked to combine the fields of oncology and reproductive research to create an oncofertility initiative. As more patients are made aware of their reproductive options and begin to think about their fertility, my colleagues and I at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute hope to address questions of sex and quality of life post-cancer at the time of diagnosis.

For women who might have had breast, bone and soft tissue, brain or blood cancers and undergone radiation or chemotherapy, knowing about egg preservation or having a fertility plan before treatment begins is an important step for future conception. Of course, these conversations should also outline storage and treatment costs, which are significant factors that may influence family planning. As oncologists work to provide access to post-cancer fertility treatments, the first step is to prioritize future plans and develop a fertility plan accordingly. With doctors and patients on the same page, oncofertility can help you determine the appropriate path at the onset of diagnosis, instead of as an afterthought.

Know Your Options

As you begin to establish the right fertility plan, it’s important to make sure that you know all your options. For women, standard options include egg and embryo freezing, which involves stimulating the ovaries to produce eggs for extraction or fertilization. After treatments have stopped and the patient has been cleared for pregnancy, doctors can remove the eggs or embryos from storage. Other options include removing and freezing a woman’s ovary before treatment begins. After the ovary has thawed, it can be reinserted into the patient’s body. With over 130 births resulting from this method, it may soon become another standard fertilization practice.

Men also have a variety of fertilization options. For patients with testicular, blood, bone and prostate cancer, treatments can cause sexual dysfunction, which means that sperm banking is the most common preservation method. Ongoing studies are even attempting to preserve testicular tissue as a reproductive option for men.

With all of these methods, it’s important to know your options so you and your doctor can come up with the strategies that will be most beneficial for your lifestyle and diagnosis. A comprehensive plan will ensure not only that your needs are met, but that your fertility intentions can be an integral piece of your care regimen.

Start Talking Early

There are many conversations surrounding an initial cancer diagnosis, and some can seem more pressing than others. Regardless of age or gender, it’s imperative that patients and doctors begin a conversation that will go over different fertility preservation opportunities — and the earlier, the better. I often recommend that my patients and their loved ones are brought together to discuss risks and benefits within 24 to 48 hours of diagnosis, leaving them more time to choose the right option for their lifestyle. With these methods, managing your fertility doesn’t have to be a daunting conversation, and instead can be a collaborative effort that addresses future concerns.

Leslie Appiah, MD, is director of the Fertility Preservation and Reproductive Health Program at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

