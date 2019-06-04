GSA splits $100M blanket purchase agreement among 22 contractors

The General Services Administration issued new details on a $100 million blanket purchase agreement to help update its Centers of Excellence program. The BPA, which will cover the discovery and assessment phase of the IT…

The General Services Administration issued new details on a $100 million blanket purchase agreement to help update its Centers of Excellence program.

The BPA, which will cover the discovery and assessment phase of the IT modernization program, was awarded to 22 contractors on May 21, spanning seven areas of Centers of Excellence focus, GSA officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The program, initiated by the White House’s Office of American Innovation, launched in December 2017 as a way for GSA and industry to partner on targeted technology overhauls at selected agencies.

The Department of Agriculture served as the first “lighthouse” agency to develop five in-house CoE teams comprising GSA, agency and contractor personnel. Those teams were tasked with modernizing the agency’s cloud adoption, IT infrastructure optimization, customer experience, contact center operations and service delivery analytics.

In March, the GSA decided the move the program to a BPA structure allowing…