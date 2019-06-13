Greatest Cyberthreat May Be Rapidly Changing Technology, Expert Warns

RICHMOND, Virginia — Cybercrime may cost the global economy as much as $6 trillion annually by 2021, and the threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, a cybersecurity expert said on Friday at a conference focused on…

Additonally, cyberattacks are so prevalent that they represent “… the greatest wealth transfer in history,” said Scott Schober, CEO of Berkeley Varitronics Systems and author of “Hacked Again.” Speaking at the 2019 Entrepreneurship Export Exchange conference at the University of Richmond, Schober said one of the biggest challenges facing cybersecurity experts is to build systems capable of responding to rapidly evolving cyberthreats.

The automobile industry, for example, is increasingly moving toward autonomous technology with driverless cars. Yet the longstanding production process can commit automobile manufacturers to a specific technology for years, Schober said. Not changing that process could present the prospect of autonomous vehicles being produced with obsolete safeguards.

As hackers become increasingly sophisticated in their attacks, the challenge is to ensure that engineers and scientists are aware of potential new threats and to find ways to quickly update safeguards, Schober said.

Among other cybersecurity issues cited at the conference:

— Companies and individuals need to stop considering cybersecurity on the macro level but rather at an individual one in order to produce a change in the culture. Simple actions such as creating better passwords or opting for two-layer authentication can significantly increase security against cyberthreats, Schober said. “Weak passwords are the cause of more than 80 percent of data breaches.”

— Companies should establish better relationships with one another and understand what options there are for responding to cyberattacks. “Most of the response (to cyberattacks) is still private (not coming from the government),” Schober said, so companies need to regularly test their vulnerability.

— The distribution of false information is becoming increasingly sophisticated and should concern everyone. “Imagine the night before a company goes public a fake tape of the CEO (is distributed) saying something incriminating,” said Donie O’Sullivan, a technology reporter for CNN. “By the time that gets debunked, just the uncertainty that that creates can drive the value of the company down.”

