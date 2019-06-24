Government services provider Metis buys intelligence contractor Pluribus

Executives from Metis Solutions LLC said in a statement Friday the Arlington-based defense services provider had acquired Alexandria intelligence contractor Pluribus International Corp. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the buy provides the…

Executives from Metis Solutions LLC said in a statement Friday the Arlington-based defense services provider had acquired Alexandria intelligence contractor Pluribus International Corp.

The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the buy provides the private equity-backed Metis — which offers a range of defense, policy and business consulting services — with intelligence, counterintelligence, cybersecurity and other capabilities to the 17-agency intelligence community.

“Pluribus increases the range of highly specialized services that Metis offers to our clients,” said Metis President and CEO Christopher Wynes in a statement. “They help expand our existing counter-threat finance and intelligence support services by adding deep domain expertise in new markets.”

Metis, which is partially funded by McLean venture capital firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, was a Washington Business Journal 2018 Fastest Growing Companies honoree and has 400 employees split amongst…