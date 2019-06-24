202
Government services provider Metis buys intelligence contractor Pluribus

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 24, 2019 5:09 pm 06/24/2019 05:09pm
Executives from Metis Solutions LLC said in a statement Friday the Arlington-based defense services provider had acquired Alexandria intelligence contractor Pluribus International Corp.  

The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the buy provides the private equity-backed Metis — which offers a range of defense, policy and business consulting services — with intelligence, counterintelligence, cybersecurity and other capabilities to the 17-agency intelligence community. 

“Pluribus increases the range of highly specialized services that Metis offers to our clients,” said Metis President and CEO Christopher Wynes in a statement. “They help expand our existing counter-threat finance and intelligence support services by adding deep domain expertise in new markets.”

Metis, which is partially funded by McLean venture capital firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, was a Washington Business Journal 2018 Fastest Growing Companies honoree and has 400 employees split amongst…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

