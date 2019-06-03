Goldman Sachs is buying the Vienna-based owner of MyEyeDr.

A fund managed by the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Vienna-based optometry provider Capital Vision Services LP, the companies announced Monday. Goldman Sachs is paying $2.7 billion for…

A fund managed by the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Vienna-based optometry provider Capital Vision Services LP, the companies announced Monday.

Goldman Sachs is paying $2.7 billion for the owner of MyEyeDr., according to the Wall Street Journal. The sellers include Toronto-based investment firm Atlas Partners LLC and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a Canadian pension fund company.

Capital Vision, founded in 2001, provides financial, marketing, human resources and accounting services to independent optometrists and their practices affiliated with MyEyeDr., which has 10 locations in Greater Washington. In 2015 when Atlas and Caisse first invested in Capitol Vision for $775 million, according to the Journal, the company managed 165 practices in seven states; by the end of the year, the company will have grown to 575 practices in 18 states nationwide.

