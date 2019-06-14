202
Gold, silver little changed

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 3:57 pm 06/14/2019 03:57pm
The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,340.10 an ounce — up 90 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.78 an ounce — down 9 cents.

