Gold rises, silver rises

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 3:33 pm 06/20/2019 03:33pm
The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,392.90 an ounce — up $48.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.47 an ounce — up 52 cents.

