Gold rises, silver rises

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 3:32 pm 06/11/2019 03:32pm
The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,326.40 an ounce — up $1.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.71 an ounce — up 10 cents.

