Gold falls, silver falls

Gold falls, silver falls

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 3:31 pm 06/10/2019 03:31pm
The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,324.70 an ounce — down $16.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.60 an ounce — down 39 cents.

