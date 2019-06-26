Global Survey Shows Most People Believe in Globalization

Leaders from the world’s leading wealthy countries will meet in Japan this weekend with worries about trade, oil and rising tensions between the United States and Iran expected to occupy much of the discussions. The…

Leaders from the world’s leading wealthy countries will meet in Japan this weekend with worries about trade, oil and rising tensions between the United States and Iran expected to occupy much of the discussions.

The summit of the Group of 20 nations, to be held in Osaka, comes at a time when many of the long-held beliefs of the organization, such as concerns over the environment and the value of free trade are being challenged from member countries. The summit convenes with eight major themes, including energy and the environment, women’s empowerment, innovation, and trade and investment.

The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over trade touch on increasing concerns in countries about the impact of globalization, an important source of discussion among nations and international organizations. Yet despite the worries that globalization’s impact may have on countries’ economies, a majority of people surveyed in an international study support the concept.

More than 70% of people surveyed said they agreed to some extent that globalization is important and a positive goal to strive toward, according to the 2019 Best Countries survey. Overall, 20.6% of people said they agreed strongly with the statement, 24.5% said they agreed moderately and 32.5% said they agreed slightly with the statement.

The Best Countries report is based on a survey of more than 20,000 people in 36 countries. Among other findings in the study about globalization:

— Women around the world are more likely to agree with the importance of globalization than men. More than 79% of women said that globalization is important and a positive goal to strive toward. About 76% of male respondents agreed with the statement.

— The younger generation is also the most likely to support globalization. More than 80% of those age 18-24 and 25-35 surveyed in the study said they agreed with the statement to various extents; more that 77% of those 36-45 agreed with the same statement, while the lowest values were reported for people older than 55.

— Kenya is the country that showed the strongest support for globalization, with more than 60% of those surveyed in Kenya saying they strongly agreed with the statement on the concept. More than 21% agreed moderately, while 10.8 agreed slightly.

High levels of approval for globalization were registered in the United Arab Emirates (more than 31% strongly agreed with the statement), India (36.31% strongly agreed with the statement), Chile (31.91% strongly agreed), South Africa (28.48% strongly agreed), and Turkey (31.23% strongly agreed).

The country that reported the highest levels of strong disapproval toward globalization is France, where more than 9% of those interviewed said they strongly disagreed with the statement.

A separate study found similar levels of public support in G20 countries on the value of trade. A survey in 2018 by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center found 83% of the public in G20 countries said trade with other countries is good. At the same time, just 40% of people in G20 countries said trade creates jobs, and only 25% said trade decreases prices.

