Give it up for The Rolling Stones! Also, does your retirement plan include annuities?

Nothing goes together quite like perennial rock legends The Rolling Stones embarking on a sold-out summer tour of 15 North American cities to the rapt attention of millions of fans — and an ongoing discussion of how annuities could fit into your retirement planning.

The unlikely subject matter marriage of the talents behind “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Paint It Black” and a relatively small but growing financial insurance product comes courtesy of the D.C.-based annuities education and advocacy nonprofit group the Alliance for Lifetime Income. The group of insurance and annuities providers is, somewhat remarkably, the sole sponsor of The Rolling Stone’s No Filter tour of North America.

“There are far and few between opportunities like The Rolling Stones,” said Alliance for Lifetime Income Communications Director Cyrus Bamji, adding the band reaches up to 24 million people through social media and more than 1 million will be attending the concerts in person. “There is no better…