Germantown biopharma stock on the brink of delisting

Germantown-based Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) has received notice that it could be delisted from the Nasdaq after failing to elevate its stock price consistently above $1 over the past six months.

The stem cell therapy company received a letter May 29 that it will be delisted from the exchange, scheduled to take effect June 7, unless it requests a hearing by Wednesday afternoon before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel — which, the company reported in public filings, it intends to do.

“At the hearing, the Company will present its plan to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price requirement, and request an extension within which to do so,” Neuralstem wrote in its filings.

One avenue, the company said, may be a reverse-stock split, which combines shares to raise their prices. The company declined to comment for this story.

Neuralstem first received notice of a delisting threat in late 2018, and was given 180 days,…