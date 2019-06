Germantown biopharma stock on the brink of delisting

Germantown-based Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) has received notice that it could be delisted from the Nasdaq after failing to elevate its stock price consistently above $1 over the past six months. The stem cell therapy…

The stem cell therapy company received a letter May 29 that it will be delisted from the exchange, scheduled to take effect June 7, unless it requests a hearing by Wednesday afternoon before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel β€” which, the company reported in public filings, it intends to do.

β€œAt the hearing, the Company will present its plan to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price requirement, and request an extension within which to do so,” Neuralstem wrote in its filings.

One avenue, the company said, may be a reverse-stock split, which combines shares to raise their prices. The company declined to comment for this story.

Neuralstem first received notice of a delisting threat in late 2018, and was given 180 days,…