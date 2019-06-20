Georgetown restaurant news: Power spot Cafe Milano adding a deck, and Call Your Mother is coming

Call Your Mother, Georgetown. Well, you should. She misses you. But the news here is that Call Your Mother, the popular Park View “Jew-ish deli” and bagel shop, is coming to Georgetown. Call Your Mother…

Well, you should. She misses you. But the news here is that Call Your Mother, the popular Park View “Jew-ish deli” and bagel shop, is coming to Georgetown.

Call Your Mother opened at 3301 Georgia Ave. NW in October, and Eater reported shortly after that crowds overwhelmed and the store had to tweak its menu to meet demands.

According to plans filed with the Old Georgetown Board, Call Your Mother will open a roughly 1,100-square-foot bagel shop at 3428 O St. NW, a very pink building that was most recently (if it’s not still) occupied by GreenWorks Florist. The architect is listed as //3877.

Call Your Mother was co-founded by Jeff Zients, Daniela Moreira and Andrew Dana, who calls himself “chief dough boy,” and describes his upbringing this way on his website, “My dad is Jewish and my mom is not. My family made latkes for Hanukkah, and then opened presents under our Christmas tree. This makes me, Jew-ish.”

