George Mason University to study the feasibility of a medical school

George Mason University will conduct a medical school feasibility and planning study with financial assistance from Prince William County and the Claude Moore Foundation. The goal appears to be a medical school, a small one…

George Mason University will conduct a medical school feasibility and planning study with financial assistance from Prince William County and the Claude Moore Foundation.

The goal appears to be a medical school, a small one at first, on or near Mason’s Science and Technology Campus in the Prince William County-owned Innovation Park near Manassas.

An earlier assessment by Mason suggested an initial class of 30 to 50 students and 50 to 70 faculty. The new study, to be funded with $200,000 from the Claude Moore Foundation, $50,000 from the county and the rest from Mason, will define needed investments, prospective funding sources and the clinical networks necessary to support the school.

Initial results are expected in the fall.

According to a Prince William release, the impetus for the study is “accelerated growth in the healthcare industry in the County,” as evidenced most recently in Kaiser Permanente’s growing footprint and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s continued…