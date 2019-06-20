George Mason University selects Anne Holton as its interim president

Anne Holton, the former Virginia secretary of education and wife of Sen. Tim Kaine, will be interim president of George Mason University beginning Aug. 1. She will be Mason’s first-ever female president. She steps in…

Anne Holton, the former Virginia secretary of education and wife of Sen. Tim Kaine, will be interim president of George Mason University beginning Aug. 1.

She will be Mason’s first-ever female president.

She steps in for Ángel Cabrera, who is leaving the Fairfax university to become president at the Georgia Institute of Technology, better known as Georgia Tech. Cabrera, a Georgia Tech alum, will step into his new job on Sept. 1.

Holton has served as a visiting professor at George Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government and the College of Education and Human Development since May 2017.

Holton does not intend to be a candidate for the permanent position, according to a university release. She said in a statement she intends to lean on the expertise of Mason’s senior executive team, including Executive Vice President and Provost David Wu and Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Carol Kissal, during her spell as interim president.

Mason’s board…