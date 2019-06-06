George Mason President Angel Cabrera selected to lead Georgia Tech

The leader of George Mason University is set to become the next president of Georgia Tech. The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Thursday named Ángel Cabrera the sole finalist for…

The leader of George Mason University is set to become the next president of Georgia Tech.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Thursday named Ángel Cabrera the sole finalist for the Georgia Tech presidency.

Cabrera is currently president of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia’s largest public university with a student body of 35,960 as of 2017. Georgia Tech has a student population of 26,839 as of 2016. He is the first Spanish-born president of an American university.

Cabrera started his nearly seven-year tenure at George Mason in 2012 as the university’s sixth president. Since then, the university has accounted for more than half of all enrollment growth in Virginia, increased student academic strength and outcomes, and joined the top-tier of research universities in the Carnegie classification, according to a news release.

He also led George Mason to establishing partnerships to expand online programs and international recruitment, built several…