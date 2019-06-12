202
Gaylord National appoints new hotel manager

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2019 2:33 pm 06/12/2019 02:33pm
The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor appointed Balan Paravantavida as its new hotel manager, effective immediately. 

Paravantavida, who was most recently hotel manager for the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, has been working for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) since 1984, when he began his career as a junior sous chef in a hotel in Long Island, New York. He’s also worked in hotels in Calgary, Bermuda, Aruba and New Delhi, India.

At National Harbor, his new responsibilities will include overseeing and leading the Gaylord’s operational departments, including rooms, events, food and beverage, and spa. The hotel holds nearly 600,000 square feet of convention space, as well as the Old Hickory Steakhouse restaurant and Relâche Spa.

He replaces Tushaar Agrawal, who held the position for more than a year and a half before being named general manager at the JW Marriott Washington D.C., according to Gaylord Director of Marketing Jennifer Cerasani.…

