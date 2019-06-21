202
GAO shoots down Peraton’s protest of IT contract award

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 21, 2019 4:39 pm 06/21/2019 04:39pm
The Government Accountability Office denied a protest Friday by a Herndon technology company to try and overturn a contract award to overhaul the National Reconnaissance Office’s IT infrastructure. 

The NRO, an intelligence agency within the Department of Defense tasked with providing space and air reconnaissance, awarded a five-year contract to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) over locally based Peraton Inc. The contract is to help consolidate and modernize its IT network services under a program dubbed “Broadside.”

Both AT&T and Peraton solicited bids for the contract that were judged on a best-value trade-off basis with several criteria contributing to the award decision, like technical approach, IT security, proposed cost and others. 

Peraton’s bid offered a lower cost to the agency — the report redacted the cost figures for both companies —  but the GAO’s report said that NRO’s source selection authority “concluded that AT&T’s advantages under the technical and management…

