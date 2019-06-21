GAO shoots down Peraton’s protest of IT contract award

The Government Accountability Office denied a protest Friday by a Herndon technology company to try and overturn a contract award to overhaul the National Reconnaissance Office’s IT infrastructure. The NRO, an intelligence agency within the…

The NRO, an intelligence agency within the Department of Defense tasked with providing space and air reconnaissance, awarded a five-year contract to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) over locally based Peraton Inc. The contract is to help consolidate and modernize its IT network services under a program dubbed “Broadside.”

Both AT&T and Peraton solicited bids for the contract that were judged on a best-value trade-off basis with several criteria contributing to the award decision, like technical approach, IT security, proposed cost and others.

Peraton’s bid offered a lower cost to the agency — the report redacted the cost figures for both companies — but the GAO’s report said that NRO’s source selection authority “concluded that AT&T’s advantages under the technical and management…