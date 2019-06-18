Future TSA headquarters drives Springfield hotel sale

The Courtyard by Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) Springfield has sold to an Arlington company, which cites the incoming headquarters of the Transportation Security Administration as a driving factor in the buy. The 191-key, 108,000-square-foot hotel, located…

The Courtyard by Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) Springfield has sold to an Arlington company, which cites the incoming headquarters of the Transportation Security Administration as a driving factor in the buy.

The 191-key, 108,000-square-foot hotel, located at 6710 Commerce St., sold in May for $20.2 million to real estate investment firm Excel Group. The seller, per Fairfax County records, was Regua LP.

“This transaction represented a unique opportunity to acquire a premium-branded select-service hotel in a high-growth DC metro submarket, in close proximity to Fort Belvoir and the new 625,000 SF TSA Headquarters slated to open in 2020,” Excel Managing Partner Shoham Amin said in a release.

Excel Group owns 37 hotels across 12 states, including the Hyatt Place Herndon Dulles East, Hyatt Place NoMa and Residence Inn Springfield.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is developing the $313.7 million TSA headquarters on a site near the Franconia-Springfield Metro, behind the General Services Administration’s…