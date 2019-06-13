Fun Summer Activities That Won’t Break the Bank

If you’re not splurging on an elaborate summer vacation this year and you’re looking for fun and stimulating things to do to fill your free time, fret not. There are plenty of ways to stay…

If you’re not splurging on an elaborate summer vacation this year and you’re looking for fun and stimulating things to do to fill your free time, fret not. There are plenty of ways to stay occupied this summer without spending a small fortune. So, if you’re looking to stay entertained and enjoy lively events and activities this summer, here are some fun and educational ideas that won’t break your budget.

Here are fun and affordable things to do this summer:

— Go to a museum.

— Head to the library.

— Visit playgrounds.

— Host a sleepover.

— Start a book club.

— Take a tour with your kids.

— Book a brewery, Airstream or grown-up tour without the kids.

— Volunteer.

— Investigate free events hosted at local universities.

— Check out local nature parks or preserves.

— Check out community park events.

— Visit a state or national park.

Go to a Museum

Many museums offer free admission, including the Smithsonian Institute in the District of Columbia, which has more than a dozen free museums as well as gardens, galleries and a zoo. In other parts of the country, there’s the Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle, a free part of the Seattle Art Museum, the Bronx Museum of the Arts in New York City, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Also, make sure to check out the Smithsonian’s Museum Day page to learn more about Museum Day on Sept. 21, 2019, when participating institutions and museums around the country will offer free entry for those who present Museum Day tickets.

What’s more, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust credit and debit cardholders can enjoy free general admission (additional visitors must pay for admission) on the first full weekend of every month to a variety of museums across the country. Many museums participate in the program, including the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, the Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas and the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus, Ohio.

Head to the Library

“It’s free, and they often have summer programs you can do with the children,” says Nancy Butler, a professional motivational speaker in Waterford, Connecticut. She says she’s found ways to be creative when finding activities for her young grandchildren. “They also typically have a children’s area with toys and of course books and sometimes live small animals,” she adds.

Plus, many libraries have activities for grown-ups, too. Authors often give talks and some libraries host book clubs or workshops and classes on topics such as genealogy or career readiness. What’s more, you can borrow freebies from the library all summer long, a fun and enriching activity that delights bookworms of all ages.

Visit Playgrounds

If you have children, you’ll want to take them to the playgrounds in your local parks. But aside from visiting the playgrounds in your local parks, there’s another free and often-overlooked venue available at this time of year, Butler says. “When schools are closed in the summer you may have access to the playgrounds there,” she says. While watching her grandchildren one summer, she says she went to a different school playground every week.

Host a Sleepover

If you’re a parent looking to entertain youngsters, organizing a sleepover is a compelling option. Instead of spending a lot of energy entertaining your kids, enlist some children to do it for you. You shouldn’t have to spend a dime, unless you want to shell out a little cash for a pizza delivery or some snacks. “Have each child pick a friend to come to sleep over at your house. Popcorn and a good kids’ movie is a great addition,” Butler says.

Start a Book Club

Hosting a book club is another fun and cost-effective activity. You can take turns among friends hosting each month and ask each member to bring refreshments to keep costs low. Plus, spending time with friends and talking can be a cheap, fun and fulfilling way to pass the time.

Take a Tour With Your Kids

“Large-operation landmarks like airports, urban libraries and factories often give guided tours to the public at little or no cost. Even toddlers — who love to see planes, trains or tractors in motion — love these,” says Jenny Grant Rankin, an education expert who serves as coordinator of the Mensa Gifted Youth Program in Orange County, California. And if you don’t live near Orange County, don’t despair. Check out the website FactoryToursUSA.com for information on factory tours in your area.

Book a Brewery, Airstream or Other Grown-Up Tour Without the Kids

If you’re a beer aficionado, you might want to take a brewery tour with a friend — and enjoy the free samples at the end. Or maybe you or an older relative is mechanically minded. In Jackson Center, Ohio, you could take the free two-hour Airstream factory tour and see how the travel trailers are made. Or, if you’re a tea connoisseur, check out the Celestial Seasonings factory in Boulder, Colorado, to take a free tour and enjoy free samples.

Volunteer

“Volunteer at a rescue center or natural habitat, such as by removing invasive weeds and planting endangered organisms. Such projects are typically led by someone who will teach you about the environment and wildlife while giving you an exclusive tour with something to offer every age group,” Rankin says. Discover volunteering opportunities on websites such as AllForGood.org, VolunteerMatch.org and NetworkForGood.org.

Investigate Free Events Hosted at Local Universities

“Universities open many of their offerings to the public, such as arboretum tours, art exhibits, cultural demonstrations and films,” Rankin says. The best way to find these activities is to read your local newspaper or check out your paper’s website. Many communities also have their own webpages, which generally will have information about ongoing activities.

You also might want to go to your university’s website and consider joining your alumni association. Alumni associations often organize outings to sporting events, concerts, happy hours and other activities, which may come with a discount.

Check Out Local Nature Parks or Preserves

“Nature parks and greenbelts are great for exploring. Though you can hike on your own, they frequently schedule hiking tours where a guide teaches families about the geological history of the area and identifies flora and fauna,” Rankin says.

But exploring nature parks isn’t only an ideal activity for families. You can often partake in activities geared toward grown-ups, too. Outdoors.org is a good website for finding organized hiking opportunities for adults along the Appalachian Trail. The American Hiking Society’s website, AmericanHiking.org, is also worth checking out. You might spend hundreds of dollars on backpacking equipment if you get really serious about hiking, but the walking part is always free.

Check Out Community Park Events

“More and more towns are offering free concerts in the park, often on late afternoons or early evenings. Many encourage you to bring beach chairs and a picnic, which some towns allow you to accompany with wine,” Rankin says.

Some parks also offer outdoor gyms for adults. There are bicycling and jogging trails at many parks. Some parks offer free yoga classes, though you may be asked to bring your own yoga mat. Enter “free yoga classes” and “park” in your search engine, and you’re likely to discover free local fitness events in your area.

Visit a State or National Park

“I’m always on the lookout for healthy outdoor summer options. And as a financial planner, I prefer activities that are affordable for everyone,” says Allison Grebe Lee, the director of financial planning at Allen Trust Company in Portland, Oregon. She is also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and parent. “The best values I’ve found are through the federal and state park systems. On the federal level the (Every Kid in a Park) Annual 4th Grade Pass is an unbelievable deal — free admission for up to a family of four to every national park that charges fees.”

“The America the Beautiful Pass is also a great value at $80 per year. It provides free access to parks managed by the federal government for a full year. Kids under 16 are free,” Lee says.

