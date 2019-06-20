Former Restaurant Eve building sells in Old Town

The more than century-old building that long housed Alexandria’s Restaurant Eve has been sold to a local real estate investment firm. White Star Investments, a Bethesda real estate firm led by Reuben Bajaj, bought the…

White Star Investments, a Bethesda real estate firm led by Reuben Bajaj, bought the building, located 110 S. Pitt Street, for $3.125 million. Jacob Ermer of Hogan represented the buyers and Geoffrey Lindsay of Capital Realty Advisers represented the seller, listed simply in public records as 110 S Pitt LLC.

City records show the the 9,000-square-foot building was built in 1900, though other documentation suggests it may date back to the early 1800s when it served as a local merchant’s home and warehouse. The building as it stands now includes a 4,200-square-foot restaurant space, formerly Eve, three residential units and one office. The office is home to the Alexandria Times newspaper.

White Star is actively seeking upscale restaurant tenants for the space in the building. Nick Papadopoulos of Papadopoulos Properties is marketing the space, which…