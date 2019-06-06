Former Martha’s Table HQ remake on 14th Street NW ready to go. Are you ready for ‘Amaton Books’?

Madison Investments has finalized its acquisitions of the former Martha’s Table headquarters and surrounding properties on 14th Street NW, landing a partner and a lender and starting work on a block-long redevelopment, the team announced…

D.C.-based Madison has paid roughly $40 million over the last year, in three transactions, to buy 1400 W St. NW, 2114 14th St. NW and 2118 14th St. NW. With New York’s Atalaya Capital Management as a partner, the team is underway — or will be very soon — with Collection 14, a mixed-use project featuring 233 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail, 5,300 square feet of office, and 4,000 square feet of event space.

And that retail? In the gallery above, check out some of the fake store names the team has come up with: Amaton Books and Beetgreen among them.

Collection 14 will integrate historic facades and a historic brick garage into its design. The common spaces, inside and out including the rooftop, will offer firepits, grills and…