Five N. Va. affordable projects get state gap funding

Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday used the site of a future affordable housing project in Arlington to announce $11 million in affordable and special needs housing loans for 17 Virginia projects.

All told, the governor’s office said in a release, the loans will create or preserve 1,283 affordable units across the commonwealth through projects that will leverage more than $250 million in federal, state, local and private lending sources.

Northam made the reveal from American Legion Post 139, 3445 Washington Blvd. in Virginia Square, a site slated for redevelopment as 161 affordable apartments and an 8,000-square-foot American Legion space. The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing will pick up $700,000 from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for the American Legion United to Serve project.

The loans are awarded through a competitive process administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, the pot from which the loans…