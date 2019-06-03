202
Fitzgerald Auto Mall unveils 1-acre solar canopy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 3, 2019 2:12 pm 06/03/2019 02:12pm
Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Gaithersburg formally opened its newest structure last month — a parking garage topped by a 45,168-square-foot solar array.

The roughly 1-acre canopy shades the highest level while generating more than 90,000 kilowatt-hours each month, which represents 83% of the campus’ electrical needs. The total price for the structure reached $8 million, according to Fitzgerald Auto Mall Inc. Vice President Rob Smith. Fitzgerald teamed with Columbia-based Aurora Energy Inc. on the project.

Company founder Jack Fitzgerald called the 757-space parking structure a “win-win” for customers and employees in a statement, and he added that its specifications bring it into line with the Environmental Protection Agency’s suggestions for internal environmental responsibility.

The canopy is projected to save $258,000 in utility costs in the first year — and $5.2 million in savings over the next 25 years, according to the case study produced by Aurora Energy Inc.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
