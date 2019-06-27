First Approved Nasal Spray to Treat Seizure Clusters

For most people with epilepsy, seizures can be completely controlled by taking daily medication. However, some people still experience seizures despite taking daily medication. If these seizures recur repetitively in a cluster, additional emergency treatment…

For most people with epilepsy, seizures can be completely controlled by taking daily medication. However, some people still experience seizures despite taking daily medication. If these seizures recur repetitively in a cluster, additional emergency treatment may be required. Health care professionals can give emergency medication intravenously, but home-based treatment requires a different approach.

For many years, a drug to stop seizure clusters, called diazepam (dye AYZ uh pam), has been available for rectal use, almost like a liquid suppository. This option is especially favorable for children, but it may pose some physical and social challenges for teens and adults.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal spray treatment for seizure clusters in patients ages 13 and older. The drug, called midazolam (mi DAZ oh lam), comes in pre-measured doses inside a single-use nozzle and plunger device. Midazolam has long been used in hospitals and emergency rooms to treat seizure clusters by intravenous injection, but now that a nasal spray (intranasal) form is available, the drug can be given anywhere without the assistance of a health care professional.

In clinical trials, most patients experienced no side effects with intranasal midazolam. However, as with all medications, some side effects are possible, and your doctor will discuss these with you in advance. The most common side effects are sleepiness and nasal discomfort, but the most serious effects occur when midazolam is used in combination with certain other medications. Most importantly, patients and their loved ones should be aware that the combined use of midazolam and opioids may cause potentially fatal effects. Risks for reduced breathing and heart function are also increased if intranasal midazolam is taken in combination with alcohol or other sedative drugs.

Some people ask why oral medications are not usually used to stop seizures in progress. One reason is that a person experiencing a seizure may not have the reflexes in play to protect their airway from a medicine given by mouth. Another is that absorption of the drug may be inconsistent if there is excessive salivation and drooling. These issues are not a concern if the medicine is given in the rectum or nasal passages.

Intranasal midazolam was specifically approved for immediate treatment of a cluster of repeated seizures in patients 12 or older. The seizures in the cluster should be typical of the person’s usual seizures, and the clustering should stand out as different from the person’s usual seizure pattern. Patients and families may wonder about intranasal midazolam for treatment of seizure emergencies other than clusters, such as a prolonged convulsion lasting more than 3 to 5 minutes. While physicians can legally prescribe FDA-approved drugs for conditions other than those studied in the clinical trials, such “off-label” uses of medication require careful consideration and specialized medical expertise.

Most people experiencing epilepsy never require on-the-spot treatment to interrupt a cluster of repetitive seizures, but for the loved ones of people who do, the new nasal spray treatment is a welcome addition.

