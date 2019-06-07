FedEx won’t renew Amazon’s express domestic shipping contract

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) might be looking at Amazon.com Inc. more as a rival and less as a customer. The Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping giant said Friday it will not renew its express domestic shipping contract…

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) might be looking at Amazon.com Inc. more as a rival and less as a customer. The Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping giant said Friday it will not renew its express domestic shipping contract with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

FedEx said it was a “strategic decision” and noted there is opportunity for growth in e-commerce.

“FedEx has already built out the network and capacity to serve thousands of retailers in the e-commerce space. We are excited about the future of e-commerce and our role as a leader in it,” the statement reads.

FedEx said Amazon, which is based in Seattle and is quickly standing up a second headquarters in Arlington County, was not even close to being the courier’s largest customer. Less than 1.3% of FedEx’s $65.6 billion revenue in 2018 came from Amazon.

“We respect FedEx’s decision and thank them for their role serving Amazon customers over the years,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Dropping Amazon’s domestic shipping contract will only affect air…