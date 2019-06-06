Falls Church building sells for $21M-plus, and the broker points to HQ2

A 46,000-square-foot building on state Route 7 in Falls Church, currently leased in its entirety by a fitness center, has sold for $21.25 million, and it may be a development play going forward, KLNB announced…

The property at 1000 E. Broad St. is home to a 24 Hour Fitness, which holds a lease with escalating rents that runs another nine years, per a KLNB release. The 3.1-acre property is zoned for up to four stories and multiple uses, including residential.

Andy Stape, Michael Pratt and Peter Snell, all of various KLNB arms, represented the seller, East Broad Street LLC, and procured Daytona Beach, Florida-based Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. as the buyer.

KLNB is touting this deal as a continuation of its strong 2018, during which it saw the highest transactional revenue in company history, with a 20% increase in volume and a 9% increase in total transactions. The brokerage also suggests Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters may have played a role in the deal, as Amazon “really…