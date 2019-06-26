202
Fairfax County to add tech surchage to all development-related transactions

Fairfax County will add a 4% surcharge to all development-related transactions starting July 1 to finance future technology upgrades.

The fee, charged by the county’s Land Development Services arm, will be assessed on all transactions in the Land Development Services Department and in the Fire Marshall’s Office. It is projected to raise between $1.8 million and $2 million annually, said Michael Peter, the LDS financial branch management chief.

The surcharge will help finance the planning and land use system project, an effort to modernize the platform and improve customer access to land development services. 

Neighboring jurisdictions have an average technology fee of 8%, according to Fairfax County documents. 

