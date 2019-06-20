Face in the Crowd: Companies should embrace an employee’s whole truth

As we wrapped our recent Business of Pride Awards program, putting the finishing touches on our honoree profiles, I was struck by how often one concept came up in our interviews with LGBTQ+ business and…

As we wrapped our recent Business of Pride Awards program, putting the finishing touches on our honoree profiles, I was struck by how often one concept came up in our interviews with LGBTQ+ business and nonprofit honorees.

Nearly all spoke about the idea of bringing their “whole self” to work. And while many were speaking of being able to be fully out with co-workers and clients, they were also referencing being able to dress creatively or to practice their religion.

It also meant bringing passion projects — especially nonprofit work — into the office. For so many of our honorees in the private sector, it was apparent their work with area nonprofits did not stop at the cubicle wall. Instead, their companies are open to building partnerships and keeping employees active in the causes that mean so much to them.

For Mario Acosta-Velez of Verizon, that means working with his company to boost PFLAG’s efforts with a donation. At D.C. law firm Latham & Watkins, honoree Stuart Kurlander’s…