EY names its Entrepreneurs of the Year for D.C. region

Ernst & Young LLP gave 12 local business leaders its Entrepreneur of the Year designation at its annual gala Thursday in D.C.

The recipients, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, are the latest lineup in the 33-year-old program, which recognizes businesspeople in more 145 cities across the world.

This year’s local winners are:

Deborah Harmon, co-founder and CEO of Artemis Real Estate Partners, an investment firm in Chevy Chase

Dave Schaeffer, founder and CEO of Cogent Communications, a D.C. internet service provider

Michelle Brown, founder and CEO of CommonLit, a D.C. education technology nonprofit

Promod Sharma, president and CEO of Criterion Systems, a cyber operations company in Vienna

Bob Eisiminger, president and CEO, and Doug Duenkel, COO, of Knight Point Systems, a cloud and data center provider in Reston

Carolyn Parent, President and CEO of LiveSafe, an Arlington-based mobile safety communication app

Alex Wirth and Jonathan Marks, both co-founders of Quorum, a D.C.-based online…