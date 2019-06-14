Explore infinity in the surreal ArTecHouse’s latest exhibit

Refik Anadol was 8 years old in 1983, sitting in front of the television in his home in Istanbul. He was transfixed by the images of Harrison Ford portraying Rick Deckard, a “blade runner” in…

Refik Anadol was 8 years old in 1983, sitting in front of the television in his home in Istanbul. He was transfixed by the images of Harrison Ford portraying Rick Deckard, a “blade runner” in the 1982 film of the same name.

It wasn’t just Ford’s character that captivated Anadol. He was mesmerized by the futuristic look of Ridley Scott’s science fiction flick. That same year, Anadol got his first computer.

Inspired by science fiction and propelled by the growing ubiquity of data analysis, Anadol would go on to earn a master’s in fine arts from UCLA’s Department of Design Media Arts. Today, he creates audiovisual art pieces from public data. That’s where ArTecHouse comes in.

ArTecHouse, digital arts space devised by local curators Tatiana Pastukhova and Sandro Kereselidze, features the work of young artists exploring how technology can create and transform the medium. The subterranean, 15,000-square-foot exhibition space opened in 2017 below the Portals office complex, at…