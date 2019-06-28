WeWork expands presence in Tysons, bringing a trophy Lerner tower to full occupancy

There’s no room left at 1775 Tysons Blvd. WeWork inked a deal Thursday to expand its presence in Lerner Enterprises’ trophy office building to 154,025 square feet, bringing the 17-story, 476,000-square-foot tower to 100% occupancy…

WeWork inked a deal Thursday to expand its presence in Lerner Enterprises’ trophy office building to 154,025 square feet, bringing the 17-story, 476,000-square-foot tower to 100% occupancy roughly three and a half years after it delivered.The coworking space goliath has occupied 92,500 square feet at 1775 Tysons Blvd., on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, since 2016 — its initial entry into the Fairfax County submarket. The expansion will add 61,525 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of the building.

“The WeWork expansion is the latest example of the many industry-leading companies that have thrived in Tysons II over the years,” Lerner Enterprises’ Principal Mark Lerner said in a statement.

The Rockville-based Lerner started construction on 1775 in 2014 without any signed tenants. It has filled out the building with a host of big names, including Ernst & Young LLP, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) and DXC Technology (NYSE:…