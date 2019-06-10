Vitamin D, aka the sunshine vitamin, is well-known for its bone health benefits. In fact, “benefits” is putting it mildly: The vitamin is vital for strong bones; without enough of it, children can get the…

Vitamin D, aka the sunshine vitamin, is well-known for its bone health benefits. In fact, “benefits” is putting it mildly: The vitamin is vital for strong bones; without enough of it, children can get the disorder rickets, a softening and weakening of the bones, and adults can suffer from osteoporosis and associated conditions, the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements notes.

But scientists, doctors and nutrition professionals are increasingly realizing just how important the vitamin is for all kinds of body functions, from maintaining a sunny disposition to fighting off infections.

The medical community’s understanding of vitamin D “has really increased, especially with the rapidly growing area of genomic medicine,” says Sonya Angelone, a registered dietitian nutritionist near San Francisco and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Here’s what you should know about what it does, how and why to get it and how much you need.

What Is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin — which, unlike water-soluble vitamins, means any excess is stored in the body rather than flushed out with urination — that’s found naturally in some foods and added to others. The body can also produce vitamin D when exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, but some gene variants can prevent this from happening in some people’s bodies, Angelone explains.

When vitamin D gets into the body, it actually turns it into a hormone, which is sometimes called activated vitamin D or calcitriol, according to the Vitamin D Council, a nonprofit that educates consumers and health professionals about the nutrient.

Vitamin D Benefits

Sufficient vitamin D is essential for optimal health. It’s used by the body to:

— Promote calcium absorption.

— Support bone growth and structure.

— Reduce inflammation.

— Boost the immune system.

— Support muscle function.

— Potentially stave off heart disease.

— Possibly help prevent cancer.

— Support brain development.

Vitamin D and the Sun

Vitamin D is a unique vitamin because even a balanced diet is likely to lack it. Rather, sun exposure is key to acquiring enough: Some researchers have suggested that if you expose your (sunscreen-free) face, arms, legs or back to the sun for five to 10 minutes between 10 am and 3 pm twice weekly, you’ll likely get enough vitamin D, the Office of Dietary Supplements reports.

But such recommendations come with their own set of risks, namely skin cancer. The American Academy of Dermatology, for one, advises against depending on the sun for vitamin D.

Even if sun exposure wasn’t linked to skin cancer and other health risks, it’s not a foolproof way for everyone to acquire sufficient vitamin D because there are multiple gene variants that can interrupt the process that converts vitamin D into a usable form for the body.

“There are all kinds of things that can go wrong, and most people have at least one of those variants,” says Angelone, who specializes in nutritional genomics.

Plus, plenty of practical issues can interfere with how much vitamin D you’re really getting when you’re in the sun, and if it’s a safe method for you. For example, what season is it? Are there clouds? How light or dark is your skin? Is your city smoggy? How much of your skin is exposed? Do you have a family history of skin cancer?

Because of all these variables, how much sun exposure, if any, you get for vitamin D purposes is an individual decision best made with a health professional well-versed in the area.

Food Sources of Vitamin D

While it’s difficult to meet all of your vitamin D needs from food, eating healthy vitamin-D-containing foods doesn’t come with the potential health risks of too much sun exposure. Here are some of the best sources of vitamin D, according to the Office of Dietary Supplements:

— Cod liver oil.

— Swordfish.

— Salmon.

— Tuna.

— Vitamin D-fortified orange juice.

— Vitamin D-fortified milk.

— Vitamin D-fortified yogurt.

— Sardines.

— Beef liver.

— Eggs (including the yolk).

— Vitamin D-fortified cereal.

— Swiss cheese.

How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?

The “right” amount of vitamin D is also complicated and not unanimously agreed upon by health professionals and organizations. The Institute of Medicine recommends 1- to 70-year-olds acquire 600 international units, or IUs, a day, which is about the equivalent of two eggs, a fortified yogurt and a three-ounce serving of salmon. Adults older than 70 should aim for 800 IUs daily, according to the IOM.

But some researchers have challenged this recommendation as far too low, recommending an intake of around 7,000 IUs a day. Getting only 600 IUs daily, as the IOM recommends, “has broad implications for public health regarding disease prevention and … ensuring that the whole population has enough vitamin D to maintain bone health,” the researchers say in a press release. They argue that the IOM’s recommendations are based on faulty data, and point out that even their higher suggested daily recommendation is still within a range that’s safe for teens and adults. But even that tolerable upper range is debated: The Office of Dietary Supplements says, “most reports suggest a toxicity threshold for vitamin D of 10,000 to 40,000 IU/day,” while the IOM puts the tolerable upper intake level at 4,000 IU for anyone 9 years or older.

Some research has linked excess vitamin D intake to serious health problems like heart, blood vessel and kidney damage.

Vitamin D Supplementation

If you’re not getting enough vitamin D through food and sunlight, you may consider a supplement. When taken correctly — typically, in combination with other nutrients like magnesium and vitamin K12 and under the guidance of a health pro — vitamin D supplementation is generally safe, Angelone says.

But, like any supplement, vitamin D supplements can interact with other medications so it’s important to talk with your doctor about any supplements you may be taking as well as medications. Supplements also aren’t subject to the same type of scrutiny over-the-counter and prescription medications are, so do your research before mindlessly grabbing one off the drugstore shelf. The best “letter vitamin” brand, according to thousands of pharmacists surveyed by the Pharmacy Times and published in U.S. News’ Top Recommended Health Products ratings, is Nature Made.

Vitamin D Deficiency

Not getting enough vitamin D can lead to a host of health consequences.

In addition to rickets in children, that includes osteomalacia, which is a disease that weakens the bones, in adults. Some signs of vitamin D deficiency can be more subtle; for instance, you may be getting enough vitamin D to prevent serious diseases, but not enough to prevent infections, pain and weakness as well as you could. In these cases, “You’re not operating at your best,” Angelone says.

“What your body does with (vitamin D intake) is very individual and unique, and some people can’t do much with some of those nutrients, so they have to supplement,” she says. The best way to find out if you’re getting enough vitamin D is to visit a health professional who can order a simple blood test.

