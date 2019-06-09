Europe’s Data Protection Rules Failing to Boost Internet Trust, the EU Shows

Six months after a set of European Union rules aimed at better protecting online users’ privacy went into effect, trust in the internet among EU member states fell to its lowest point in a decade,…

The data, which measured public trust of the internet from 2006 to November 2018 across the EU, was released on June 6, more than a year after the General Data Protection Regulation went into force for all EU member states.

The GDPR’s core mission has been to boost public trust in the protection of personal data stored online. The new EU survey results show the law is not improving trust in the internet, say data experts.

“These results show that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — which the EU has touted as the gold standard for data protection rules — has had no impact on consumer trust in the digital economy since it came into force last May,” wrote Daniel Castro and Eline Chivot of the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank in Washington, D.C., in a guest post on European Views, a European affairs publication.

The findings suggest more regulation may not be the answer when it comes to fostering consumer trust and innovation in the digital economy. Such an approach is “fundamentally flawed and should be abandoned,” Castro and Chivot add.

According to data published by Eurobarometer, a series of public opinion surveys conducted on behalf of the European Commission, only 32 percent of EU respondents surveyed said they “tend to trust” the internet, 2 percentage points less from the previous year, when the GDPR was not in place. That level of public trust is the lowest reported level since 2009.

“These survey results are significant because the GDPR was intended to solve the problem of online consumer trust,” Castro and Chivot wrote in European Views.

The EU survey follows other debates on the advantages and disadvantages of having internet data privacy laws in place. In a previous report, the Center for Data Innovation warned that the GDPR needs reform in order to prevent harming innovation. “The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), while establishing a needed EU-wide privacy framework, will unfortunately inhibit the development and use of AI in Europe, putting firms in the EU at a competitive disadvantage to their North American and Asian competitors,” said in May another Center for Data Innovation report on the topic.

In a May opinion piece, Ulrich Wuermeling, an attorney who focuses on European data protection laws, said the privacy breach notifications the GDPR requires actually undercuts public confidence in the law.

Europe's Data Protection Rules Failing to Boost Internet Trust, the EU Shows