Europe Has Unflattering Views of Boris Johnson

LONDON — Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary, built his career on a foundation of anti- European Union rhetoric and propaganda, and was one of the leaders of the successful 2016 referendum campaign that persuaded…

LONDON — Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary, built his career on a foundation of anti- European Union rhetoric and propaganda, and was one of the leaders of the successful 2016 referendum campaign that persuaded a slim majority of United Kingdom voters to approve the country’s exit from the 28-member political and trade bloc.

Now he’s on course to become the next prime minister of the U.K.’s Conservative government (despite a controversy that blew up over the weekend after neighbors called police on Friday night to investigate a loud argument coming from the apartment he shares with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, a Tory party press officer). And as premier, it could soon be Johnson’s job to wrangle with Brussels to find a way to deliver the country’s withdrawal from the EU — the process called Brexit — ahead of the departure deadline of Oct. 31.

To say that the leaders of the other 27 EU member states aren’t thrilled with the prospect of his taking over from Theresa May is an understatement. May is stepping down as premier in the wake of her failure to get Parliament to approve the Brexit deal she spent nearly two years negotiating.

“I don’t think the credibility of Boris Johnson is very high in the EU,” says Christian Lequesne, a professor of European politics at the French university Sciences Po. “He’s someone who says one thing and says the opposite the next day.”

But as much as Johnson is distrusted and disliked in Brussels, there is a view that because he’s a hardcore Brexiter, which May wasn’t, he could have a slight advantage in getting a deal through Parliament — though that’s still seen as a long shot.

“He might be able to pull a rabbit out of his hat,” says Camino Mortera-Martinez, a Brussels-based senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform, a London think tank.

Johnson’s hard-Brexit stance has endeared him to most Tory members, many of whom have long shrugged off his shambolic personal life, which includes two divorces and rumors that he’s fathered two illegitimate children. So it seems unlikely they’ll be overly concerned about a shouting match between Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, especially since no one was arrested and the police later said both occupants were “safe and well” and “there was no cause for police action.”

[MORE: Brexit Is Realigning Britain’s Long-Established Political Order]

May’s deal consists of a binding withdrawal agreement as well as a political declaration — basically an agreed statement on future U.K.-EU relations, including trade — and it was approved by the EU last November. But Parliament has voted three times to reject it.

However, Lequesne notes that while Johnson was scathing in his criticism of the deal and twice voted against it, he voted for it the third time because May had by then promised to resign, opening a path for him to 10 Downing Street. “He’s demonstrated that he’s a very opportunistic politician.”

From 1989 to 1994, in his pre-politician days, Johnson was the EU correspondent for the Daily Telegraph. He’s credited as the architect of “euromyth” journalism: inflated or invented stories about the EU that have become prevalent in Britain’s right-leaning newspapers and helped ingrain Euroscepticism among a large minority of Britons. Johnson churned out reams of stories that poked fun at the bloc, but most of them were either highly exaggerated or outright false. One story, for example, claimed that EU bureaucrats were going to require all condoms be manufactured to a single, standard size. Another said EU regulations would stop the sales of pink sausages. Neither were true.

But Judy Dempsey, a senior fellow at the Brussels think tank Carnegie Europe, says it’s never been clear if his anti-EU articles and comments reflected his true feelings or whether it’s all been a cynical ploy to further his career.

[MORE: Brexit Has Damaged U.K.’s Global Image, Experts Say]

Indeed, despite Johnson’s expressed euroscepticism, he was often quoted in the years before the 2016 referendum as saying that quitting the EU would be a damaging mistake. But in early 2016 he nevertheless took a lead role in running the leave effort. During the campaign Johnson championed the false promise that leaving Europe would free up millions of pounds a week that would be spent on the National Health Service, and at one point likened the EU to Hitler’s Third Reich.

On June 20, Tory MPs finished a process of whittling down an original slate of 10 leadership candidates to two: Johnson, who won 160 of their votes, and Jeremy Hunt, the current foreign secretary, who received 77 votes. The pair will next face a ballot of the party’s 160,000 members in late July, a plebiscite that Johnson’s considered a shoo-in to win.

Johnson has argued he could renegotiate the withdrawal agreement to rid it of the so-called Irish backstop, an insurance policy that would keep Britain in the EU customs union after a post-Brexit transition period until another way could be found to avoid resurrecting a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. Reinstating a hard border would violate the 21-year-old Good Friday agreement that ended 30 years of violence in the province. But Brexiters loathe the backstop, because as long as Britain is in the customs union it can’t negotiate its own trade pacts with other countries.

But, Mortera says, a renegotiation “is absolutely not going to happen.” And EU leaders on June 21 reiterated that the withdrawal agreement is a done deal.

Johnson’s also threatened to gain leverage with Brussels by withholding payment of the 39 billion British pound ($49.5 billion) divorce settlement May agreed to pay the EU. But, Dempsey says, “politically, legally it’s not possible” to renege on the payment. And if Johnson tried to do it, Mortera says, “It would destroy any goodwill that’s left in Brussels. It would be a very stupid move to make.”

[MORE: Brexit Documentary Shows Struggle to Hold a Referendum]

If he fails to bend the EU to his will, Johnson says he’s quite happy to allow the U.K. to crash out of the bloc with no deal, despite warnings that doing so would plunge Britain into economic chaos and lead to shortages of food and medicines.

That’s led some analysts to predict that Brexit’s deadline will yet again be extended, zombie-like, come Halloween. But Lequesne and Mortera say there’s a growing unwillingness among EU leaders to delay the exit beyond Oct. 31, even though a no-deal Brexit would have economic repercussions across Europe, too. “They are all fed up,” Lequesne says, and if Johnson’s willing to own a no-deal Brexit, “then they no longer have to assume responsibility for it.”

What the EU will do, however, is rework the political declaration so that it better describes Johnson’s vision of future political and economic relations with Europe.

That’s led to a theory that if both Johnson and the EU show a willingness to allow a no-deal exit to happen in October, and if Johnson can persuasively argue a reworked political declaration makes the withdrawal pact palatable, it may finally persuade a majority of MPs to accept it to avoid the economic turbulence of crashing out of Europe.

That scenario is also based on the premise that Johnson doesn’t really want a no-deal Brexit. But, Dempsey says, “it’s a fraught argument because Johnson’s been chosen to represent the hard Brexiters.” And many of them are eager to leave the EU without a deal. Even if Johnson isn’t.

More from U.S. News

Brexit Is Realigning Britain’s Long-Established Political Order

With Britain Leaving the EU, the Bloc Could Lose its Optimism on AI

Photos: Brexit and The Irish Border

Europe Has Unflattering Views of Boris Johnson originally appeared on usnews.com