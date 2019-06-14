Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Technology Category Winner: Chris Spanos, Urgent.ly

Technology Category Winner: Chris Spanos, Urgent.ly Urgent.ly is the leading global mobility and roadside assistance platform, serving the expanding transportation options for consumers, logistics and technology companies. Analysts are projecting travel miles to increase by…

Urgent.ly is the leading global mobility and roadside assistance platform, serving the expanding transportation options for consumers, logistics and technology companies. Analysts are projecting travel miles to increase by one-third globally by 2030, from new services, vehicles and uses. This means more things moving and more things breaking down. Urgent.ly delivers help through a seamless, end-to-end digital platform, viewable by every stakeholder in real time.

Technology Category Finalists

Ozzy Jimenez, Driven, Inc.

A technology company at its core, Driven, Inc. focuses on maximizing efficiency, flexibility, scalability and automation in eDiscovery. Founded in 2001, Driven quickly emerged as a technology leader in eDiscovery due to its ability to overcome its clients’ challenges of working with large and complex data sources.

Luke Cooper, Fixt

Fixt is a first-of-its-kind on-demand, on-location device repair service for the enterprise.…