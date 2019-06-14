Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Services Category Winner: Dave Schaeffer, Cogent Communications

Services Category Winner: Dave Schaeffer, Cogent Communications Cogent Communications is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP consistently ranked as one of the top five internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent’s all-optical IP network provides…

Services Category Winner: Dave Schaeffer, Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP consistently ranked as one of the top five internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent’s all-optical IP network provides services in more than 200 markets globally.

Services Category Finalists

Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides cybersecurity solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions. Its three-tiered holistic approach enables organizations to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate solutions to mitigate risk.

Kris Coleman, Red 5 Holdings

Red 5 Holdings is a privacy, security and resiliency consulting and services company supporting affluent families and corporations globally. Clients are supported on five continents from the headquarters in Washington, DC and at times through a robust global network of vetted consultants, security operators, analysts and technologists. Clients are…