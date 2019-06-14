202
Home » Latest News » Entrepreneur Of The Year®…

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Professional Services Category Winner: Deborah Harmon, Artemis Real Estate Partners

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Share

Professional Services Category Winner: Deborah Harmon, Artemis Real Estate Partners

Artemis Real Estate Partners is a real estate investment management firm that invests direct and with best-in-class local operating partners, both established and emerging, in multifamily, office, industrial, retail, hospitality and senior housing across opportunistic, value-added and enhanced core strategies. Artemis’ sole focus is US commercial real estate.

Professional Services Category Finalists

Roger Carlile, Ankura Consulting Group

Ankura Consulting Group is a business advisory services firm defined by how we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!