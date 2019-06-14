202
Home » Latest News » Entrepreneur Of The Year®…

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Mobile Technology Category Winner: Carolyn Parent, LiveSafe

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Share

Mobile Technology Category Winner: Carolyn Parent, LiveSafe

LiveSafe’s risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks; reduce financial losses; and make places safer for people to work, learn and live.

Mobile Technology Category Finalists

Dale Dabbs, EZShield + IdentityForce

EZShield + IdentityForce is an award-winning provider of secure digital and mobile cybersecurity identity protection and resolution services. EZShield helps trusted partners protect their most valuable asset − their customer relationships − through secure digital identity and mobile cybersecurity protection and resolution services that enhance the value of existing products. EZShield supports thousands of financial institutions through its award-winning solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by best-in-class customer support.

Jon Jackson, Mobile Posse

Mobile Posse’s Firstly…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!